SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues to assess the damage in multiple counties affected by the March 24 tornadoes and severe weather.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties can register for FEMA Individual Assistance by going online to disasterassitance.gov or calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), disaster number DR-4697.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Attala, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Holmes, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Sunflower, Washington and Yazoo in Mississippi. The SBA is opening a Portable Loan Outreach Center (PLOC) in Sharkey County on Wednesday, March 29.

The location is:

South Delta High School – 303 Parkway St., Rolling Fork, MS 39159

The hours are Monday to Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Applicants may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17836 or call 800-659-2955.

MEMA also provided an update on the preliminary damage reports. These counties reported some damage to homes ranging from affected to destroyed.

County Residential Homes Bolivar Carroll 9 homes Carroll 24 homes Humphreys 55 homes Itawamba 1 home Lafayette 2 homes Lee 10 homes Monroe 1,476 homes Montgomery 49 homes Grenada 1 home Prentiss 1 home Panola Sharkey 31 homes Sharkey 255 homes

MEMA is encouraging residents who can to report their damage using MEMA’s Self-Report Tool.

Community Services:

South Delta High School 303 Parkway Street, Rolling Fork, MS, has hot showers and restrooms open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Drop off Laundry Services are available at South Delta High School. Drop off between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., and pick up the next day.

Shelter Locations:

South Delta Middle School, 86 Middle School Road, Anguilla, MS

The Old Amory National Guard Building: 101 South 9th Street, Amory

Clinic Locations open in Rolling Fork:

Complete Care, 25 S 4 th Street, Rolling Fork MS 39159

Street, Rolling Fork MS 39159 Sharkey Issaquena Medical Clinic, 283 Race Street, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Pain Treatments Center of America and Family Medicine, 29 S 4th Street, Rolling Fork, MS

Free Tetanus Vaccinations Available:

Monroe County Health Department, 1300 HWY 125 S, Amory, MS

Sharkey-Issaquena County Health Department, 297 Race St., Rolling Fork, MS

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and remain open until April 3.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is in contact with the six school districts affected by the March 24 tornado.

South Delta School District (Sharkey County)

A cafeteria staff member is among the fatalities reported in the storm.

Schools closed until further notice.

Surrounding districts are contacting the South Delta School District superintendent offering to receive the South Delta students for continued instruction.

Amory School District (Monroe County)

No student or staff fatalities.

District has been in contact with MDE while considering virtual learning options if roads are not cleared once power is back.

Schools closed at least through 3/31/23.

Carroll County School District

1 teacher fatality and 1 student fatality.

Buildings: No damage to schools.

Power: Restoration timeline is unknown.

Schools resumed classes on 3/28/23.

Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District (Montgomery County)

No student or staff fatalities.

Buildings: No damage to schools.

Schools will resume classes on 3/30/23

New Albany School District (Union County)

No student or staff fatalities.

Buildings: Minimal damage to sportsplex;

Schools are open.

Humphreys County School District

1 teacher fatality.

Buildings: No damage to schools.

Schools are open

All school districts have 10 weather days they do not need to make up.

Donations:

Location Address Point of Contact Hours of Operation Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency 106 East Street Silver City, MS Tamekia Jones 662-836-8347 8:00a- 6:00p Crossway Church 1825 Hwy 61 South Vicksburg, MS 39180 Mike Marshall 601-218-8627 8:00a -4:30p Mississippi Fairgrounds 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS 39202 MHP Troop C 601-420-6342 9:00a-3:00p MHP Patrol Troop K 16741 Highway 67, Biloxi, MS 228-534-8619 9a-3p (March 28 -March 30) MHP Patrol Troop F 1103 Bratton Road, New Albany, MS 662-534-8619 9a-3p (March 28 -March 30) Old Amory Garment 902 Main Street South Amory, MS Patty Parker 662-257-2474 8:00a – 6:30p Amory Regional Museum 801 3rd Street South Amory, MS Wayne Knox 662-315-1849, 662-256-276 9:00a- 6:30p Carroll-County-Old Vaiden High School Gym 504 Mulberry Vaiden, MS 39176 Stella Bell 662-897-0511 10:00a – 4:00p

Needed Items:

Non-perishable food

Can openers

Sunblock

Baby wipes

Cleaning supplies

Paper products: toilet paper, tissues, plates

Plastic cutlery

Storage Bins

Gatorade

Sports drinks

Hygiene products

Women’s hygiene products

Do NOT need clothing donations

Monetary Donations can be made to the American Red Cross or Salvation Army.

Water Delivery Sites:

Carroll County Emergency Operations Center, 20480 MS HWY 35, McCarley, MS 38943

Montgomery County: Winona Coliseum, 200 Recreational Drive, Winona, MS