JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 20,000 Mississippians were without power on Friday, March 3 as strong winds swept across state.

Hinds County accounted for the most power outages with more than 4,700 Entergy customers without power just after 10:00 a.m.

Other counties with at least 1,000 customers without power include Madison County, Desoto County, Warren County and Attala County.