RAYMOND, Miss (WJTV) – Nearly 3,000 customers in Raymond have been placed under a boil water notice.

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects 2,953 customers who are served by the City of Raymond water supply. The boil water notice went into effect on June 17.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to power outage during the storm.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.