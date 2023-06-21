JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said nearly 400 homes and businesses have reported damage in Jackson County after the June 19 storms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the storm in Moss Point was an EF-2 tornado with 130 mph winds. A temporary shelter has been set up in Moss Point with the help of the Red Cross at The Riverfront Community Center, located at 4400 Denny Street. Mental health resources, food, and water are available for anyone needing them at that shelter.

In Jasper County, a cooling station is open at the Louin City Hall, located at 4240 MS-15. Donations are still being collected and distributed at the Louin Volunteer Fire Department, located at 4240 MS-15.

The NWS confirmed the storm in Jasper County was an EF-3 tornado with 150 mph winds.

MEMA encourages residents with any damage to do the following:

File an insurance claim.

Take photos of the damage

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

Download the free MEMA App for customizable weather alerts.

For additional resources, MEMA is working with the American Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) and Salvation Army (601-982-4881).