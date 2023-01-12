MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county.

Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home.

Monroe County EMA officials said the storm happened around 6:00 a.m. The damage was reported at the corner of Highway 25 and Highway 35 Alternate in Prairie.

Courtesy: MEMA

Courtesy: MEMA

No injuries were reported to officials.