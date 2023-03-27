ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – A local nonprofit organization started taking donations just hours after deadly tornadoes hit the Mississippi Delta.

Comeback Coolers was formed in 2016 when a group of Ocean Springs volunteers decided to pack coolers and take them to flood victims in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

“Since then, we’ve delivered over 6,000 coolers to ten states,” said Founder Heather Abigail.

Their mission right now is getting supplies to tornado victims in the Mississippi Delta.

Over the weekend, the nonprofit has been collecting donations and packing dozens of coolers with drinks, oranges and other supplies.

“We just started this chapter in Central Mississippi, and these are our friends and they’re an hour away. We wanted to get there as quick as we can and help them out. We would love for everyone to get involved. You can decorate a cooler, you can come and donate, or you can go on a mission. Going on a mission will change your life,” said Heather Jenkins with Comeback Coolers.

Each cooler is also decorated with positive messages and drawings to help give victims some hope during their time of despair.

“In a time of loss and desperation, just any little glimmer of hope lets us know that our neighbors are in our prayers and thoughts and that we’re rooting for them because if it was us, we would want the same thing,” said Julie McDonald with Comeback Coolers.

The group of about 25 volunteers took the trip to the Delta to deliver the coolers immediately after packing them Sunday morning.