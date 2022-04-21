JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson confirmed 89 tornadoes have hit Mississippi as of April 21, 2022. The tornadoes hit the state in March and April 2022.
A few more NWS surveys are underway, and the number of tornadoes could increase:
- 14 EF-0 tornadoes
- 61 EF-1 tornadoes
- 12 EF-2 tornadoes
- 1 EF-3 tornado
- 1 EF-U
The March 22nd event had 27 tornadoes, and March 30th had 29 tornadoes. This is the most tornadoes in March for the state, with the current records going from 1950-present.