JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson confirmed 89 tornadoes have hit Mississippi as of April 21, 2022. The tornadoes hit the state in March and April 2022.

A few more NWS surveys are underway, and the number of tornadoes could increase:

14 EF-0 tornadoes

61 EF-1 tornadoes

12 EF-2 tornadoes

1 EF-3 tornado

1 EF-U

The March 22nd event had 27 tornadoes, and March 30th had 29 tornadoes. This is the most tornadoes in March for the state, with the current records going from 1950-present.