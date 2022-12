SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – At least one person was hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the injured person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, there is damage in the town of Anguilla. The storms damaged a mobile home park on Highway 61.

There are also reports of powerlines down across the highway.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.