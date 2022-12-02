PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with counties to assess damage from the severe weather and multiple tornadoes on November 29-30, 2022.

Initially, the agency reported that Pike County had two injuries, which have now been confirmed to be only one. Statewide, counties have reported 66 homes have been damaged.

The following counties reported some damage to homes ranging from affected to destroyed:

Amite – 4 homes

Choctaw – 6 homes

Jasper – 16 homes; 4 farms

Pike – 8 homes

Prentiss – 2 homes; 1 farm; 1 business; 6 public buildings

Lowndes – 29 homes; 1 public building

Oktibbeha – 1 home

MEMA encourages neighbors who’ve sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:

File an insurance claim

Take photos of the damage to the home

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool