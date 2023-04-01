PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said one person was reported dead and four injuries were reported after severe weather swept though the state between Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

The death and injures were all reported in Pontotoc County. Statewide, there have been reports of homes damaged, trees down and power outages due to high winds.

MEMA officials are working to assess the reported damage across the state. Preliminary damage assessments show:

20 damaged homes in DeSoto County

Four homes, two businesses and one church damaged in Lee County

Pontotoc, Tishomingo and Lee counties also reported damage across the county.

MEMA officials ask those with damage to do the following:

File an insurance claim.

Take photos of the damage.

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.