One killed in Jackson County after tornado flips vehicle

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman died in Jackson County Wednesday night due to severe weather in the area.

Public Safety Director Earl Etheridge told WXXV that a tornado flipped a woman’s vehicle multiple times on Highway 63 in Moss Point. The incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. The woman later died from her injuries.

Etheridge said one home was also damaged in the storm.

The National Weather Service (NWS) sent two teams from their office in Slidell, Louisiana, to conduct storm surveys in Jackson and Pearl River counties. They said the tornado that hit Pearl River County was an EF-1 tornado.

In Picayune, police shared pictures of storm damage in the area of East Canal Street and Howard Avenue.

Severe weather damage in Picayune, MS, on Oct. 27, 2021 (Courtesy: Picayune Police Dept.)

Police said no injuries were reported.