ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – One month ago, an EF4 tornado hit Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

Almost all of the structures in the town were affected by the tornado, leaving many of them destroyed. Thirteen people in Sharkey County lost their lives on March 24.

Now, many of the town’s buildings that were reduced to rubble are gone. Crews are working to clear the areas for new construction.

Even though it will be a long time before there’s a sense of normalcy in Rolling Fork, neighbors are beginning to get back into a routine.

School has resumed for children in Sharkey and Issaquena counties. Parents are getting used to a new routine whether its a new job or helping to clean up the town.