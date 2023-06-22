JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Organizations from across the state are lending a helping hand to tornado victims in Jasper County.

In Louin, groups, organizations and neighbors are rallying around the community after it was hit by an EF-3 tornado earlier this week.

Multiple ministry groups and nearby church congregations are helping to get supplies to Louin neighbors, who lost their homes in the storm.

Organizations, including Just the Crumbs Inc. and Greater Mission International Ministries, helped prepare and serve more than 1,000 hot meals on Thursday. Louin residents were also given clean water, clothing and hygiene products.

Volunteers said it’s important to show love during a time of chaos.

“We’re family, love is what love does. The Bible says love covers. Love is a blanket. It warms. It comforts. It secures. It hides. So as brothers and sisters in Christ, this is our obligation. We are supposed to do this,” said Dr. Melissa Mapp with Greater Mission International Ministries.

“People woke up with nothing, and they have no hope outside of others coming in and sharing love with them and pointing to something greater. Because everything we know here has gone,” said Bryson Hayden with Just the Crumbs Inc.

The Salvation Army said it will deliver 1,000 boxes of food to the Louin community in the coming days.