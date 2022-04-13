COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms moved through Mississippi in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The storms caused damage in Copiah County.

The awning of Ashley’s 51 Stop on U.S. 51 in Wesson was damaged in the storm. Pictures showed the wind caused the awning to tilt.

A tree also fell on Monticello Road near U.S. 51. Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Entergy Mississippi responded to the scene to assess the damage and remove the tree.

As of Wednesday morning, PowerOutage.US reported more than 3,000 power outages in Mississippi. A majority of the outages were reported by Entergy Mississippi with more than 2,000 outages.

