BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – At least 31 residents at an assisted living facility in Brandon were evacuated due to flash flooding on the property Wednesday, August 24.

Staff and residents at Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road said water quickly began pouring into the building around 11:00 a.m. At one point, water was about knee deep.

Residents were safely removed from the nursing home and taken to nearby shelters. No one was injured, but the building and vehicles in the parking lot had significant damage.

Residents will be moved to nearby assisted living homes while the building is repaired.