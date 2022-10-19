PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – This week is Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi. On Wednesday, students across the state took part in the statewide tornado drill.

In Pelahatchie, students said they were prepared for the drill because they have a drill once a month.

“We think it is very important. We want the kids to be able to know exactly what is expected of them during any type of drill for an actual real event. So that’s why we practice multiple times. The teachers are aware of our safety plans and they follow through with them,” said one official.

Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said there should always be a plan to follow in case severe weather hits the state. There have been 98 confirmed tornados in Mississippi this year.

MEMA officials said staying safe starts with a plan of action.