YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person died overnight as a wave of severe weather crossed Mississippi.

Malary White, Chief Communications Officer for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), said the death happened in Yazoo County. She said a tree fell on a vehicle.

Governor Tate Reeves said in a tweet, “Severe weather hit Mississippi last night. As of now, there has been one fatality reported. Please pray for the victim’s family in this difficult time. Approximately 44,000 are without power. Energy crews are quickly working to restore power to all residents across the state.”