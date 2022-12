Possible tornado damage in Sharkey County (Courtesy: MEMA)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area.

Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi.

Possible tornado damage in Sharkey County (Courtesy: MEMA)

Damage to Mason Trailer Park in Sharkey County

Chicken houses damaged in Rankin County (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff)

Fallen tree on Natchez Trace in Madison County

Flash flooding in Adams County (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Lightning in downtown Jackson (Courtesy: Justin Stepp)

If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.