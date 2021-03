JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As severe storms moved through Mississippi on Thursday, March 25, neighbors reported damage from the storms. Most of Central and North Mississippi will be under a Tornado Watch until 8:00 p.m.

Hail was reported in Leake County around 1:00 p.m.

Golf ball-sized hail reported in Madden. Courtesy: 12 News viewer

