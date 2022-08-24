JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area.

Flooding was reported in Jackson and Canton on Wednesday, August 24.

In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. In Canton, there was flooding on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Pictures from Canton showed some vehicles in the water.

Flooding on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Canton

Flooding on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Canton

Flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street in Jackson

Flash flooding on Sheffield Drive in Jackson

Flash flooding on Sheffield Drive in Jackson

Flash flooding on Sheffield Drive in Jackson

Flash flooding in Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson

Flash flooding in Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson

Leaders with the Canton Public School District announced schools would close early on Wednesday due to the flooding and impassable roads.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said Interstate 20 West before MS 481 in Scott County closed just after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday due to flooding. Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.