Hail in Ridgeland on June 14, 2023 (WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through the Jackson-metro area on Wednesday, June 14, dropping hail in some areas.

WJTV 12 News received reports of hail in Jackson, Clinton, Ridgeland and Brandon Wednesday evening.

Hail in Collins on June 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Kenneth Payne)

Hail in Clinton on June 14, 2023 (WJTV)

Hail in Jackson on June 14, 2023 (WJTV)

Hail in Brandon on June 14, 2023 (WJTV)

The size of the hail ranged from pea-sized to marble-sized. However, the hail in Collins was much larger.

Hail in Clinton, Mississippi, on June 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Savannah Shepherd)

No injuries have been reported. You can keep up to date with the Storm Team 12 forecast online.