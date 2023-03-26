JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A severe thunderstorm capable of producing hail moved through the Jackson metro area on Sunday, March 26.
There were reports of hail in the City of Clinton, as well as reports of downed trees. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported power lines were down across the east and westbound lanes of I-20 at Bovina in Warren County.
There are power lines and trees down on Springridge Road at Highway 80 in Clinton. The area in front of Walgreens has been blocked off.
A tree also fell on a home on Whitworth Street at Fortification in Jackson.
WJTV 12 News viewers sent it pictures and video of the hail storm.
