Hail on Crosscreek Drive in Brandon on Sunday, March 26 (Courtesy: Shane Kleynhans)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A severe thunderstorm capable of producing hail moved through the Jackson metro area on Sunday, March 26.

There were reports of hail in the City of Clinton, as well as reports of downed trees. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported power lines were down across the east and westbound lanes of I-20 at Bovina in Warren County.

There are power lines and trees down on Springridge Road at Highway 80 in Clinton. The area in front of Walgreens has been blocked off.

A tree also fell on a home on Whitworth Street at Fortification in Jackson.

WJTV 12 News viewers sent it pictures and video of the hail storm.

Hail on Old Fannin and Spillway Road on Sunday, March 26 (Courtesy: Elizabeth Jonson)

Hail moves through Pelahatchie Woods subdivision on Spillway Road on Sunday, March 26 (Courtesy: Carrie Myers)

Hail in Clinton on Sunday, March 26 (Courtesy: Savannah Shepherd)

Hail in Clinton on Sunday, March 26 (Courtesy: Savannah Shepherd)

Fallen tree on Whitworth Street at Fortification in Jackson (Courtesy: Tom Wright)

A tree fell on a truck on Didlake Drive and Robinson Street in Jackson on March 26. (Courtesy: Morgan Gill)

Video shows hail on Lenox Drive in Jackson (Courtesy: Corban Boutot)

Hail on Regatta Subdivision off Old Fannin (Courtesy: Justin Bates)

