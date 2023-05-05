LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Strong storms moved through parts of Central Mississippi on Friday, May 5, leaving behind damage in some counties.

In Lawrence County, officials reported damage at the New Hebron Attendance Center. They said the roof of the cafeteria buckled. They also said playground equipment and the concession stand were destroyed.

A storm caused damage at the New Hebron Attendance Center in Lawrence County on Friday, May 5. (Courtesy: Janet Bonner)

Trees were also down in the Lucas community along Highway 84.

The National Weather Service (NWS) received reports of fallen trees along Highway 589 near the Lamar and Covington County line.

In Copiah County, the NWS received a report of a tree down across Poplar Springs Road.

