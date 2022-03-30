JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Damage from possible tornadoes ripped across central Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30.

The severe storms caused damage in many areas knocking down trees, power lines and damaging homes and businesses. Possible twin tornadoes moved through Hinds County Wednesday afternoon. The storm caused damage in downtown Jackson.

A tweet from the Mississippi Braves showed a funnel cloud near Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Funnel cloud near Trustmark Park in Pearl on March 30 (Courtesy: Mississippi Braves)

Damage on Gallatin Street in Jackson on March 30, 2022

Tree falls outside Governor’s Mansion in Jackson on March 30

Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten

Storm damage on Tiffintown Road in Warren County on March 30, 2022

The storm also caused damage in Yazoo County. In Benton, a house on Highway 16 was crushed after a tree fell on it. At this time, there’s no word of any injuries.

Thousands of power outages have been reported in Mississippi due to the severe weather. Homeowners who received damaged during the severe weather can report it to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

