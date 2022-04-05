JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies.

A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused damage on Salem Church Road near Collins. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) worked to clear storm debris from a possible tornado on U.S. 80 in Newton County on Tuesday.

There was also possible tornado damage on a farm near Clem on Gray Road.

In Rankin County, neighbors reported seeing hail outside their homes early Tuesday morning. The storms also caused a tree to fall on Red Oak and Meagan Drive in Byram. The storms also caused damaged to a fence on Gary Road and Meagan Drive in Byram.

Fallen tree on Red Oak and Meagan Drive in Byram on April 5, 2022

Damaged fence on Gary Road and Meagan Drive in Byram on April 5, 2022

