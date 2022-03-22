JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The severe storms that moved through Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22 caused damage in many areas.

In Edwards, the storm damaged a mobile home on Withers Street. The homeowner said no one was injured. Trees also fell on Lewis Street in Edwards. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), storm damage was also reported on MS 22 near Edwards.

In Hinds County, the Pocahontas Volunteer Fire Department captured video of the storm moving through the area on Highway 49 and Live Oaks Road. In Rankin County, pictures showed flooding on Flowood Drive.

Ridgeland police said there were reports of multiple trees down in the city. One tree fell on Old Agency Parkway just west of Whippoorwill Lane. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Trees also fell near the Horne CPA building on Colony Park at Sunnybrook Road.

The severe weather also damaged Hometown Hardware in Flora.

In Adams County, Sheriff Travis Patten said there was storm damage in the Kingston area.

Thousands of power outages have been reported in Mississippi due to the severe weather. Homeowners who received damaged during the severe weather can report it to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

