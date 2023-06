JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Damage has been reported across the Jackson-metro area after a severe thunderstorm moved through Central Mississippi on Friday, June 16.

Storm Team 12 said the storm was capable of producing destructive winds. Some of the damage included a tree on a home on Daniel Circle in Jackson.

A severe thunderstorm caused a tree to fall on a home on Daniel Circle in Jackson on Friday, June 16, 2023. (WJTV)

Entergy Mississippi reported more than 61,000 outages Friday morning.

