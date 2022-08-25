JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most of Central Mississippi has experienced rain this week. The storms have caused damage, including flooding, downed trees and other damage across the Jackson-metro area.

On Thursday, trees fell on Mockingbird Lane and near the intersection of Oriole Drive and Will O Wisp Way in Jackson.









The storms also caused:

Flooding in multiple metro cities

Jackson’s mayor to declare a local emergency

Part of a Newton County highway to completely wash away

Evacuations at a daycare and an assisted living facility

Over 2,000 power outages

Early school dismissals