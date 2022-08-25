JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most of Central Mississippi has experienced rain this week. The storms have caused damage, including flooding, downed trees and other damage across the Jackson-metro area.
On Thursday, trees fell on Mockingbird Lane and near the intersection of Oriole Drive and Will O Wisp Way in Jackson.
The storms also caused:
- Flooding in multiple metro cities
- Jackson’s mayor to declare a local emergency
- Part of a Newton County highway to completely wash away
- Evacuations at a daycare and an assisted living facility
- Over 2,000 power outages
- Early school dismissals