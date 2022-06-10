JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are working to cleanup the damage left behind after severe weather moved through the city on Friday, June 10.

A tree fell on a home on Brownlee Drive. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

Neighbors also reported trees down on Choctaw Road and Ridgewood Road.

The storms moved through the area around 12:00 p.m. A tornado warning was issued for Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties around that time.

Power companies across Central Mississippi reported thousands of outages due to the storms.