JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pine Belt organization will help get supplied to tornado victims in Jasper County.

Buckley Newspapers will collect donations to help those who lost their homes in Louin earlier this week. Officials with the company are asking people to donate water, Gatorade, non-perishable food items and hygiene products.

Buckley’s general manager, Kevan Lindsey, said 70 to 80 homes were damaged or destroyed. He knew he had to step in to help.

“These are people that you see every day. The Jasper County community is a tight knit community. Whenever I became editor over here and general manager, just a few years ago, you see that closeness, and those people that you may not have conversation with every day, but you see who they are. Just surveying that damage, it really hurt my heart to see our community hurting like that. You see someone and you take a picture of their home or interviewing them, and they don’t even have shoes on their feet. They sure don’t have water to drink,” he stated.

Donations can be dropped off all all three Buckley Newspapers locations; The Laurel Impact, Jasper County News and Smith County Reformer.