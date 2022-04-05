COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – More than 1,000 people were without power Tuesday afternoon after a possible tornado hit the area on April 5, 2022.

The storm knocked down powerlines and trees. One of the trees fell onto a home on Salem Church Road near Collins.

Damage was also reported on Highway 49. The possible tornado crossed Oak Hill Boulevard and Collins Industrial Park Drive. As of Tuesday afternoon, no injuries have been reported.

Crews are working to restore power to homes and businesses.

Officials said the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Call Center is open for those citizens needing resources following the severe weather on April 5. The Call Center is open for business starting April 5, 2022 and will close at 5:30 P.M. Friday, April 8, 2022.

If resources are needed call 1-800-445-6362.

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday April 5: Open – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

MEMA encourages neighbors who’ve sustained damage to do the following after a severe weather event: