NEWTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On April 5, 2022, a possible tornado moved through Newton County.

The storm caused trees to be scattered across the roads in some areas. Crews blocked off roads in order to clear the debris. Officials also said trees were on top of some homes.

Several areas in Newton County and Scott County were without power as of Tuesday morning.

Officials said the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Call Center is open for those citizens needing resources following the severe weather on April 5. The Call Center is open for business starting April 5, 2022 and will close at 5:30 P.M. Friday, April 8, 2022.

If resources are needed call 1-800-445-6362.

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday April 5: Open – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

MEMA encourages neighbors who’ve sustained damage to do the following after a severe weather event: