PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were dealing with what appeared to be a tornado in the St. Andrews area of Panama City Friday night.

The American Red Cross is reportedly set up at Sam’s Club on 23rd Street for people displaced from their homes.

There are reported roadway obstructions in the 1800 block of Foster Avenue, along with a roadway obstruction in the 1800 block of Hickory Avenue. All roadways in St. Andrews should be avoided, if possible.

Police are also checking residences for damage on Clay, Calhoun, and Foster Avenues for damages. Power lines are reportedly down along Frankford Avenue between 17th Street and 23rd Street.

The 1800 block of Clay Avenue was also reportedly blocked with debris.

No injuries have been reported so far.

“Quite a bit of damage to homes fences and the reaming trees that we had haters a large amount of debris in the road and power lines are down,” PCPD Chief Mark Smith said.

Chief Smith added that about 3,000 homes were without power Friday night. He urged the public to stay out of the area.

“It’s dark out here power lines are down, a lot of debris in the roadway, nails and boards… we don’t want to have any injured people. At this point, we have nobody injured, and we’d like to keep it that way,” Chief Smith said.







We will continue to update as we receive more information.