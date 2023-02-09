MORROW, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service will assess on Thursday whether a tornado touched down late Wednesday in the St. Landry Parish community of Morrow.

Officials said a barn was destroyed on Highway 107.

St. Landry Parish Director of Emergency Preparedness Van Reed said government officials, sheriff deputies, Acadian Ambulance and fire district 7 responded to the scene and cleared the route of debris.

He said public works personnel was working to clear debris from the destroyed barn.

No injuries were reported.