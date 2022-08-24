UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City leaders said work crews have manually opened the valve to increase water pressure as Entergy restores power to the tank. Residents should now have water.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a temporary power outage at one of the city’s well water facilities resulted in a water outage for residents in the Presidential Hills community.

Crews are working to restore power at this time.

There will be a water distribution site at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday for residents in need. The distribution will take place at Fire Station 1 at 555 S. West Street.

There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle until supplies run out.

Jackson remains under a boil water advisory until it is able to conduct two days of clear test samples. Due to the consecutive days of heavy rainfall, the city has been unable to conduct sampling. Sampling is expected to resume this weekend, weather permitting.

According to officials, the advisory that remains in effect is unrelated to turbidity. Out of 240 samples taken, two samples did not meet the testing threshold.