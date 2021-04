JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 4,000 outages as severe storms move through the state.

Earlier in the day, Entergy officials advised customers to remain weather aware throughout the night and be sure to sleep with fully charged devices. If power is lost, you are urged to contact Entergy at 1-800-968-8243.

Click here to view the Entergy outages.

⚡️⚡️⚡️The ⁦@WJTV⁩ 12 News Downtown Tower Cam captured the moment #lightning struck the Standard Life Building in Jackson, Miss. April 9, 2021. #mswx pic.twitter.com/aPLANmoRij — John Conway 🌞🌪🌩 (@JohnConwaywx) April 10, 2021

You can stay up to date on the forecast by downloading the 12 News app.