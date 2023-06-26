JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) experienced a power outage during the severe storms that swept through the metro overnight.

As of 5:45 a.m. on Monday, power was fully restored at JAN. However, delays are still expected.

Despite the power restoration, the airport anticipates residual effects from the outage, leading to continued delays and potential disruptions to flight schedules throughout the day.

Passengers are encouraged to check the status of their flights with the respective airlines for the most up-to-date information. Passengers are advised to contact their airline directly, visit the airline’s website or visit www.iFlyJackson.com to verify the status of their flights.