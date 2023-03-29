JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Joe Biden said he will travel to Mississippi to survey tornado damage following the devastating storms on Friday, March 24.

The president made the announcement while visiting North Carolina on Tuesday. He did not reveal a timeline of his trip to Mississippi.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues to assess the damage in multiple counties affected by the March 24 tornadoes and severe weather.

As of Tuesday, March 28, the National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed seven tornadoes touched down in Mississippi.

One EF-4 tornado (Rolling Fork/Silver City tornado)

Two EF-3 tornadoes (Carroll/Montgomery County tornado and Monroe County tornado)

Four EF-1 tornadoes impacted the state.

The White House approved Gov. Tate Reeves’ request for Individual and Public Assistance for counties affected by the tornadoes and severe weather.

Individual assistance is available to residents in those four counties and can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey who sustained losses during the March 24 severe weather can now apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.