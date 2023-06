A severe storm caused damage in Rankin County on Sunday, June 18 (Courtesy: Eric V. Owens)

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – At least 10 homes were damaged in Rankin County when a possible tornado moved through the area on Sunday, June 18.

Mike Word, the Rankin County EOC, said some homes had significant damage. There’s no report of any injuries.

Word said there are powerlines and trees down in the county.

As of late Sunday evening, Entergy Mississippi has reported 1,653 power outages in Rankin County.