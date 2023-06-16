HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Power outages in Hinds County impacted WJTV’s own transmitter facility in Raymond. Crews are still working to restore power in the county.

There are downed trees and powerlines, as well as outages across the town of Raymond from Friday’s storms.

“The civil defense siren went off about 5:15 and woke us up. We got up and looked outside, heard lots of wind, and we could hear a lot of limbs in the top of the house. As yet, I’ve not been able to get on top of the house to see if there’s any damage. But there’s a lot of limbs around, especially in the backyard down on the ground.”

If drivers plan to travel down Main Street, they will need to find an alternative route until crews can remove a tree limb.

Entergy Mississippi reported more than 25,000 power outages in Hinds County on Friday.