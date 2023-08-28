JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During National Preparedness Month in September, the Red Cross of Mississippi is urging everyone to prepare for worsening extreme weather affecting more Mississippians.

In Mississippi, the Red Cross plans to recruit and train more volunteers to respond to disasters locally and across the country.

“As the frequency and intensity of disasters grow, more people need help more often,” said Mark Beddingfield, Regional Chief Executive Officer. “Yet as fast as our volunteers are working to help, the needs are escalating faster. That’s why it’s critical to not only prepare yourself for risks like tornadoes, floods and extreme heat in our community but to also help families in need — both locally and in other parts of the country. Join us by becoming a volunteer.”

For National Preparedness Month, Red Cross officials recommend taking three lifesaving actions — get a kit, make a plan and be informed — to help protect yourself against local emergencies. Follow safety tips now at redcross.org/prepare.

You can also deliver relief and care to families facing climate disasters by becoming a Red Cross volunteer at redcross.org/VolunteerToday.