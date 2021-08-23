Red Cross to help Tishomingo County tornado victims

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi volunteers are helping neighbors in Tishomingo County after a tornado hit the area Saturday night.

Here are some safety tips on how to protect yourself after a storm:

• If power lines are down outside your home, don’t step in puddles or standing water. Report them immediately to the power company.

• If the power is out, use a flashlight. Don’t use any candles or open flames for lighting.

• If you smell gas or hear a hissing noise, leave the property immediately and get far away from it. Call the fire department after you reach safety.

If you would like to help the tornado victims, you can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.