JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced crews with Richard’s Disposal are experiencing temporary delays.

Due to the recent storms, officials said crews are running about a day behind on trash pickup. Despite the delays, neighbors are asked to leave their trash at the curb, and crews will be through to pick it up.

Jackson leaders said many areas remain unpassable or inaccessible due to storm debris.

Richard’s Disposal crews hope to be back on schedule by the end of the week.

Crews with the company are only picking up household trash. If you have large limbs or storm debris that needs to be removed, you can contact the City of Jackson’s Solid Waste Division at 601-960-1193.

If you have hired a contractor to cut up trees, city leaders said it’s the responsibility of the contractor to remove that debris.