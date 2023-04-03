ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Rolling Fork neighbors are doing their best piece their lives together after an EF4 tornado hit their community on March 24.

On Monday, homes and businesses are boarded up and blue tarps cover many homes throughout the city as power crews work to bring utilities back online.

Alvin Simmons, who lives in Rolling Fork, said it will take time to rebuild, but he’s remaining optimistic.

“Sometimes, you have to let God run His course because you can’t rush everything. When you rush everything, that’s when everything messes up. Everything is coming together piece by piece, but it’s still got a way to go. I guess people just have to have patience,” he said.

Most Rolling Fork neighbors have power. However, gas and water services are still an issue.