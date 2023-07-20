ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Rolling Fork is slowly building the town back up after a deadly tornado swept through four months ago.

The storm damaged homes, schools and businesses. Residents said they’re still getting their lives back to normal.

Gwen Adams, Regional Director for One Maine Financial, said she’s seen change throughout the community with the help of outside organizations giving back.

“They’re definitely happy we’re here. They’re so thankful, thanking us for everything that we’re giving them today. And I know there’s so much more that they need. So, we hope even come back and do more in the future for them as well,” Adams said.

Other residents said they’re happy to drive around and thank everyone who’s helping them in their time of need.

Organizers said the Rolling Fork Build Back Better nonprofit group has 13 lots and 17+ acres inside the town’s limits under contract to purchase in order to build new homes. Old foundations are being removed to prepare for new homes.

The group plans to build at least three homes before the end of July.