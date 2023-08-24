ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Five months later, Rolling Fork is still in the process of building back their community after a deadly tornado hit the town.

“I see mobile homes rebuilding. I see businesses building back up. I see a lot of clean up. We doing a great job. We Mississippi strong,” said Ollie Willis, who lives in Rolling Fork.

Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker said the most important thing to him is getting families to feel a sense of normalcy.

“Well, I’m happy to say this. We have private residents who are rebuilding. We have businesses who are rebuilding. We have families who have been displaced now being told within the next 40 to 60 days you will have a place to call home, temporarily. So, that’s where we are, and we’re happy to see that happen,” Walker said.

Organizations are still working to help the town. Atmos Energy hosted an appreciation lunch for residents at Charles Russell Park on Thursday. Volunteers passed out nearly 1,000 lunches. Atmos donated $100,000 to go towards helping the community.

“And at this point, we’ve restored service to about 341 customers here in town. So, over 50% of our active customers recently we’ve restored service to and spent nearly $3 million rebuilding our system. So, a lot of capital investment in the ground and as to the benefit of this community and really shows why we’re going to be here long term,” said Bobby Morgan, vice president of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy.

Walker said he’s proud of the position they’re in and how far they’ve come since March 24, 2023.