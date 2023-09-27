ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Six months after a deadly tornado, Rolling Fork neighbors are continuing to rebuild.

Organizations have been continuously providing relief for residents after the storm destroyed homes and businesses on March 24.

The owner of Delta Crop Insurance, Kevin Corbin, said several businesses have rebuilt in the town.

“I can look out right here, right now, and see around ten houses being built and several offices being rebuilt and stores right now in this area. And I know it’s some other part of town is, you know, all the houses going up. But, you know, we still don’t have a water tower up here. It is six months later, our water tower, you know, it was it was down. But it’s… things are slowly improving,” he said.