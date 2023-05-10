SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rolling Fork residents remain optimistic despite the challenges they have faced since an EF4 tornado hit the town in March.

As the town continues to recover and rebuild, volunteers are still a necessity. The tornado left many people without homes and businesses.

Alderman Calvin Stewart said he appreciates that multiple organizations have helped during the recovery process. He said neighbors are concerned about support from the Red Cross and FEMA. He said the process has been close, but they remain hopeful.

“There is a need for volunteers as a need for donations. But my biggest concern is a lot of things are being donated in this community, but it is not reaching the ones who really need it. So at some point in time, we’ve got to find a system that will be able to help save, for instance, of renters. Renters are having the hardest part right now versus homeowners, but everybody still suffering. But there is a mixture of the need,” Stewart said.

