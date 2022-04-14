HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater’s iconic sign was taken down Thursday, April 14, after recent storms pulled the sign away from the building.

Leaders said they became aware of the situation Thursday morning while completing the regular after-storm checklist of all Hattiesburg Convention Commission buildings. The street in front of the Saenger Theater was cleared of vehicles and blocked off to traffic by 9:15 a.m.

Munn Enterprises removed the sign at 1:15 p.m., and the sign will be stored at their warehouse. Repairs on the building at the welding sites will be made and safety measures will once again be put in place when the sign is reinstalled on the building.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Convention Commission

The timeframe for damage assessments and repairs has not been determined at this time.