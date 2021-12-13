Salvation Army team heading to Kentucky to help tornado victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A team of four from the Salvation Army Emergency Services will head to Mayfield, Kentucky, to cook and distribute hot meals to tornado victims.

The tornadoes claimed the lives of more than 50 people and leveled parts of Kentucky overnight on Friday, December 10.

“The one thing that we try and do the most is remind people that God loves them and that we’re out here doing what we can to show God’s love to people. We want them to know that they’re cared about and that there are people out there that really want to help them,” said Salvation Army Emergency Services Director William Trueblood.

He said he and his team will be staying in Kentucky for seven to 10 days, but they could be asked to stay longer depending on the state’s needs.

The Salvation Army is taking donations for the tornado victims along with the Red Cross. There are collection sites in Jones County, as well.